Houston, Jun 8 (PTI) Two Indian-American candidates are leading in their respective city council runoff elections in Texas, according to early results.

The two - Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur - are vying for critical city council positions in Sugar Land and San Antonio. The runoff elections were held on Saturday, with early voting having concluded on June 3.

In Sugar Land's District 2, Singhal is ahead with 54% of the vote over challenger Nasir Hussain, who holds 46%.

Singhal, an IIT Delhi alumnus and retired energy executive, campaigned on transparent governance, infrastructure improvements, and community engagement.

Kaur, a Stanford and Harvard graduate, leads Patty Gibbons in early results for the San Antonio District 1 runoff, holding 64% of the vote.

Kaur, the first Sikh woman elected to the San Antonio City Council, focused her campaign on affordable housing, public transit expansion, and inclusive urban development. She lives in San Antonio with her husband and two children.

Both candidates are expected to solidify Indian-American representation in Texas's civic leadership.

Final certification of results and official victory announcements are expected in the coming days.

