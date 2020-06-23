Washington, Jun 23 (PTI) Indian-American Gautam Raghavan has joined the transition team announced by the Biden campaign.

Headed by Delaware Senator Ted Kaufman, the transition team will lay the ground work for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to constitute his administration if he wins the November US presidential election and defeats incumbent Donald Trump.

Raghavan, who previously worked in the White House during the Obama administration and currently was the chief of staff to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, is the only Indian-American in the Biden transition team.

"Gautam Raghavan joins Biden Transition," said Impact, an Indian-American political advocacy group which he has founded.

"The next president will confront an ongoing global health pandemic and inherit an economy in its worst shape since the Great Depression. No one will have taken office facing such daunting obstacles since Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Kaufman said in a statement.

"Joe Biden is prepared to meet these urgent challenges on the day he is sworn in as president, and begin the hard work of addressing the public health crisis and rebuilding an economy that puts working families first," he said.

Other members of the Biden transition team are Yohannes Abraham, Angela Ramirez, longtime chief of staff to Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Lujan and former Congressional Hispanic Caucus Executive Director.

Avril Haines, former principal deputy national security adviser and deputy director of the CIA, will manage the transition team's national security and foreign policy efforts, the CNN reported.

