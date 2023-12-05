Washington, DC [US], December 5 (ANI): The Republican National Committee (RNC) declared on Monday night that four candidates, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have qualified for the upcoming fourth GOP presidential primary debate, The Hill reported.

The stage is set for these prominent figures to convene in Tuscaloosa, Ala, on Wednesday night. Notably, former President Donald Trump has signalled his absence from the event, opting instead to participate in a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

This decision aligns with Trump's previous choices to forego the first three debates, citing a substantial lead in the polls, according to The Hill.

Despite initial speculation, Christie has successfully met the debate's rigorous requirements set forth by the Republican National Committee. Candidates needed to secure 80,000 unique donors, with at least 200 donors in 20 or more states each, and poll at least 6 per cent in two national polls or at 6 per cent in one national poll and in two separate early state polls. Christie appeared to meet the polling threshold just before the Monday night deadline, affirming his confidence in making the fourth debate.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming debate, stating, "The fourth debate is another fantastic opportunity for our Republican candidates to share our winning agenda with the American people."

She also drew a parallel with President Reagan's historic visit to the University of Alabama nearly 40 years ago, emphasising the return of a conservative message to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

The two-hour debate will commence at 8 pm (local time) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The event will be moderated by Elizabeth Vargas and Megyn Kelly, The Hill reported. (ANI)

