Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Indian American Rohit Chopra's nomination for Director of Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (CFPB) has been sent to the Senate.

According to an official statement by The White House on Saturday (local time), Chopra, of the District of Columbia, to be Director, Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection for a term of five years, vice Kathleen Laura Kraninger.

He has previously served as a CFPB assistant director and as student loan ombudsperson after the agency was launched in 2011, The Hill reported. He has served as a Federal Trade Commissioner since 2018. He has also served as a Special Advisor at the US Department of Education.

The other nominations that have been sent to the Senate include Rachel Leland Levine to be an Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, vice Brett Giroir; Victoria Nuland, of Virginia, to be an Under Secretary of State (Political Affairs), vice David Hale; and Julie A. Su, of California, to be Deputy Secretary of Labor, vice Patrick Pizzella. (ANI)

