Kathmandu, Jul 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old Indian national was among two people arrested in Nepal for their alleged involvement in dealing with fake bank notes and duplicate gold pieces, police said on Tuesday.

Binaya Kumar Singh, a resident of Lucknow, was arrested along with Durga Bahadur Chhetri, 48, a Nepali national, for their involvement in fake currency and yellow metal dealing, according to the Nepal Police news bulletin.

The duo was arrested from the Basundhara area, on the outskirts of Kathmandu along with fake currency and gold-look-alike metal pieces.

The police seized fake currency from the duo, including 400 Indian banknotes with a denomination of Rs 2,000, four Indian banknotes with a denomination of Rs 5,000 and six Nepali banknotes with a Rs 1,000 denomination.

Similarly, police also confiscated two pieces of gold-look-alike metal weighing 1 kg each, 200 packets of the metal, each weighing 10 grams and 20 pieces of the metal weighing 10 grams each from the duo.

The police also recovered from them a lamination machine, a motorbike and two mobile sets.

Further investigation was initiated by the police by taking the two into custody.

