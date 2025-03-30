Beijing/Shanghai, Mar 30 (PTI) Over 800 people attended a live concert of classical Indian music by maestros Purbayan Chatterjee and Rakesh Chaurasia in Shanghai.

Chaurasia enthralled the audience with his soulful rendition of ragas and melodies at the concert organised by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai and Chaiti Arts Foundation on Saturday, a press release of the Consulate said.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Pratik Mathur said the large attendance at the event highlighted the age-old bonds of history and culture between India and China.

Also, several Indian business houses attended the Business Meet & Greet organised by the Consulate.

Those who attended the meeting included Suneet Puri, Country Head of TCS China; Sitanshu Mohanty, CEO, SBI, Shanghai and Kripa Ranjan, Vice President, Adani Energy Resources, Shanghai.

Mathur said that with various reforms underway in manufacturing, logistics, finance and infrastructure, India is on course to become the world's third largest economy, the press release said.

