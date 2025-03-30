Peshawar, March 30: Twelve terrorists have been killed while nine civilians lost their lives when security forces conducted drone attacks on militant hideouts in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The "counter-terrorism operation" on Saturday morning targeted terrorists' hideouts in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, a provincial government statement said. Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Abbas told PTI they shifted seven men and two women to Mardan Medical Complex from a protest site on the Mardan-Swat Motorway on the instructions of the district deputy commissioner.

The spokesman said the bodies were beyond recognition and were badly mutilated. Locals from the area claimed those killed were shepherds from Swat district. The spokesman said locals in protest placed the bodies on the motorway and closed it for a few hours. It was, however, reopened after negotiations. The spokesman said the bodies after negotiations were handed over to Rescue Service 1122 for DNA tests. Another official said 12 terrorists were killed during the operation.

Mohsin Baqir, a militant with a bounty of PKR 7 million on his head, and his second-in-command Abbas, with a bounty of PKR 5 million, were killed in the operation. The statement issued on Saturday said the operation was based on "credible intelligence" about armed militants using the location as a hideout and transit point. It said "several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region" were killed in the operation. "Unfortunately, subsequent reports have confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties," the statement said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the death of civilians during the operation was highly condemnable and tragic. Terming it an "excruciating and regrettable development", the statement said every effort was made to avoid any "collateral damage". "However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences," it added. The government said it was providing medical assistance to the injured and facilitating relief and compensation for the victims' families.

The statement said measures were being taken to investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area. "Security forces are committed to upholding the highest standards of operational conduct and remain focused on eliminating threats while preserving civilian safety," it said. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the information adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, calling it a "tragic and unfortunate incident" resulting from the targeting of terrorists.

"The government extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the affected families during this difficult time," he said, adding the protection of civilians remains the highest priority in such operations. Another press note issued by the provincial government late on Saturday night said a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the death of civilians. The provincial government will present its clear stance on the incident after the inquiry report is released, it said.

The note also said the provincial government shares the grief of the bereaved families and extends heartfelt condolences and sympathy. Reiterating its commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration said it would provide all possible support to the families of the civilians killed inadvertently in the anti-terror operation.