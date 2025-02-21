Beijing, Feb 21 (PTI) India's Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur visited the prominent Jing'an Temple in China on Friday and offered prayers to its 15-tonne silver Buddha idol.

Mathur was warmly received by the Abbot Master Ya Yun of the temple, who hails from the Shingon sect, which traces its lineage to the great Buddhist masters of India, an X post by the Consulate said.

Located in the heart of Shanghai city, the temple has close links with India, which is also reflected in its architecture.

The Zhengfa Jiuzhu Brahma Block has its origins in India's National Emblem the Ashoka Stambha, while the Jing'an Pagoda is inspired by the architecture of Bodh Gaya, the release said.

Dating back to 247 A.D., the temple remains an "enduring" symbol of Buddhist traditions, it said.

Mathur, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2007 batch, assumed charge as the Consul General of India, Shanghai last month.

He earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister (Political) at India's Mission to the United Nations in New York.

