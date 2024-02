New York, Feb 16 (PTI) The Consulate General of India in New York said it is offering support to Indians impacted by fire in a residential building in New Jersey.

The Consulate said in a post on X that it learnt about the “unfortunate fire incident” in a residential building in Jersey City. The incident happened on Thursday.

“Indian students and professionals residing there are safe and no one was hurt,” the Consulate said.

It is understood that 11 Indian students and a couple were among the residents of the building on Nelson Avenue in Jersey City.

“We have been in constant touch with the students and are extending all assistance including with accommodation and important documents, etc. We continue to offer all support,” the Consulate said.

Jersey City's Division of Fire said the incident happened Thursday and that a report will be prepared in some days. It did not give any further details of the incident.

