Beirut [Lebanon], March 26 (ANI): The Government of India delegation led by Former Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, MP Benny Behanan, Member of Kottayam District Panchayat Shone George along with Ambassador of India to Lebanon Noor Rahman Sheikh participated at the Consecration Ceremony of Mor Gregorious Joseph as Catholicos of Syrian Christians in Beirut on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Alphons read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Beirut stated, "Govt of India delegation led by Sh K J Alphons @alphonstourism fmr MOS for Tourism & MeiTy & comprising of Sh V Muraleedharan @VMBJP fmr MOS for External Affairs; Sh Benny Behanan, H'ble MP & Sh Shone George, Member of Kottayam District Panchayat, alongwith Amb @NoorRahman_IFS participated the Consecration Ceremony of Mor Gregorious Joseph as Catholicos of Syrian Christians in Beirut today."

"Sh Alphons read out Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's letter on the solemn occasion. The Patriach & Catholicos thanked Hon'ble PM for the msg & sending the GOI delegation," it added.

Muraleedharan thanked PM Modi for giving him the opportunity to be part of the Indian delegation at the Consecration ceremony of the Head of Jacobite Syrian church Mor Gregorious Joseph and called it a "historic moment."

"Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for the blessed opportunity to be part of the Indian delegation at the Consecration ceremony of the Head of Jacobite Syrian church-His Eminence Mor Gregorious Joseph,held in #Lebanon. A truly historic moment," Muraleedharan posted on X.

KJ Alphons also shared a video from the ceremony, where he read out PM Modi's message.

While sharing the video on X, he wrote, "At the installation of the Catholicos of the Jacobite church at Beirut, reading out the message of @narendramodi." (ANI)

