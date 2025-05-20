Langkawi [Malaysia], May 20 (ANI): An Indian delegation led by Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth took part in the opening ceremony of the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025) in Langkawi, Malaysia, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The five-day event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, and is being attended by global leaders and industry representatives from across the maritime and aerospace sectors.

At the event, Sanjay Seth inaugurated the India Pavilion, which highlights the growing capabilities of India's indigenous defence industry. The pavilion features participation from key Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private companies.

Demonstrating India's increasing self-reliance in the defence sector, the pavilion showcases advanced technologies such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Dornier aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. India's well-curated presence among global defence leaders reflects its rising prominence in the field of indigenous defence production and innovation.

During his visit, Raksha Rajya Mantri toured various exhibition stalls at the LIMA 2025 venue. He interacted with dignitaries and senior officials from several participating countries, exchanging views and reaffirming India's commitment to international collaboration in defence and aerospace.

His meetings focused on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues for strategic cooperation in line with India's defence outreach goals.

India and Malaysia share a strong and evolving bilateral relationship, with deepening engagements in defence and security. The relationship has been further strengthened under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was formally established during the Malaysian Prime Minister's visit to India in 2024.

The partnership continues to expand across multiple strategic domains, including maritime cooperation, aerospace, and defence manufacturing.

Adding further weight to India's participation at LIMA 2025, an Indian Naval Ship is also scheduled to take part in the event. Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA has grown into one of the largest and most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific, bringing together leading global stakeholders in defence, technology, and innovation. (ANI)

