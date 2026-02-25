Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Israel shortly on a two-day visit to the country and the Indian diaspora is excited to welcome him.

A girl named Soniya shared her excitement with ANI, saying, "I will be performing Tiruwadra, Kerala's traditional dance form, in front of PM Modi. I have been preparing for two weeks and I am very excited."

Another woman named Shilpa, who has been in Israel for one and a half years, said that she feels blessed to be there. Speaking with ANI, she said, "I have also practiced for two and a half weeks. Hope his visit proves to be fruitful for all."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State Visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership."

"At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties, the Prime Minister noted, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years."

He added that he looked forward to discussions with Netanyahu aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, technology, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties. We will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

During his visit, PM is scheduled to visit Issac Herzog, President of Israel. The Prime Minister also announced that he would address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said. (ANI)

