Kathmandu [Nepal], March 23 (ANI): The Embassy of India, Kathmandu celebrated the 23rd Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day on Saturday with the participation of nearly 200 students supported by the scholarship.

The second batch of meritorious Golden Jubilee scholars were awarded the Ambassador's Golden Jubilee Scholarship Roll of Honour by Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava.

Srivastava in his remarks congratulated the awardees of the 23rd Batch of the Golden Jubilee Scholarship scheme as well as the meritorious students of the Second edition of the Ambassador's Roll of Honour.

He encouraged students to strive for excellence in their respective fields and highlighted the vast opportunities available through engagement in India's start-up ecosystem, incubation centres, and other collaborative initiatives.

"The prestigious Golden Jubilee Scholarship was established in 2002 to commemorate 50 years of India-Nepal economic cooperation. Over the years, the number of scholarship recipients has increased to 200 annually. More than 3500 Nepali students from all 77 districts of Nepal have benefitted from this scholarship scheme. The current batch of scholarship awardees are from 75 districts of Nepal, with about one-third of the scholars being girls. Three differentially abled students have also been selected this year," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu stated in a release.

Each year, India provides approximately 1,500 scholarships to Nepali students across diverse fields, including engineering, medicine, dental science, management, commerce, nursing, ayurveda, dance, theatre, and performing arts.

These scholarships provide access to students to educational institutes in India and support them in pursuing undergraduate courses in Nepal, as well as undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. Since 2001, nearly 40,000 students have benefitted from India's various scholarship initiatives for Nepal.

"Educational cooperation, capacity-building, and academic partnerships between India and Nepal continue to deepen the enduring friendship of the two countries, fostering new connections and strengthening people-to-people ties. Scholarships and capacity building programme initiatives form an integral part of India's endeavour to partner in the human resource development of Nepal for progress, knowledge and shared prosperity," the release further stated.

Dev Raj Adhikari, Chairperson, University Grants Commission, Nepal; Achyut Wagle, Vice Chancellor, Kathmandu University; Amar Prasad Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Rajarshi Janak University; Biju Kumar Thapalia, Vice Chancellor, Purbanchal University; Dhruba Kumar Gautam, Vice Chancellor, Mid-Western University; Gyanendra Giri, Vice Chancellor, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences; and Sharada Thapaliya, Vice Chancellor, Agriculture and Forestry University graced the Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day celebrations. Deans of various institutes and principals of eminent schools also attended the program. (ANI)

