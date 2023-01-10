Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu organized Vishwa Hindi Diwas jointly with the Central Hindi Department of Tribhuwan University on Tuesday at the embassy premises.

The event was attended by Prasanna Srivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy, and head of the Hindi Department, TU, Sanjeeta Verma.

Also Read | Pavel Kamnev, Developer of Russia's 'Kalibr' Cruise Missile, Dies at 86.

Member of Parliament and President, Hindi Manch Nepal, Mangal Prasad Gupta, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he opined that Hindi has played an important role in deepening the cultural ties between Nepal and India. He also underlined the global importance of Hindi and its relevance in the international arena.

India's distinguished linguist Vimlesh Kanti Verma, Nepal's senior Hindi litterateur, and scholar Ganga Prasad Akela, and Ram Dayal Rakesh were Guests of Honour in the program. Dr. Vimlesh Kanti Verma in his address shared his experience on Hindi research, particularly in respect of its history, its connection with other international languages, and its evolution in contemporary times.

Also Read | China Halts Visas for Japan, South Korea in COVID-19 Retaliation.

Deputy Chief of Mission read out the message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the occasion. He remarked that World Hindi Day reminds us of the linguistic heritage and identity of Hindi speakers. He expressed his gratitude to Hindi enthusiasts, scholars, and litterateurs of Nepal who have contributed to further strengthening Nepal-India friendship through Hindi.

"As a part of the program, Hindi poetry recitation was organized for various schools of Kathmandu where students recited impactful poetry on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. TU's M.A students of the Hindi Department were also felicitated on the occasion," the mission stated in a release.

Music students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu gave a group performance. Asawar Bapat, Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre delivered a talk on the Devnagari script and its features which makes it unique. Hindi professors of Tribhuvan University Shweta Deepti and Manchala Jha highlighted the importance of Hindi in Nepal-India relations in their addresses.

Nepal-India Kavi Sammelan was also organized in the second session of the program in which distinguished poets recited poetry in Hindi, Urdu, and Nepali languages and enthralled the audience.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas has its underpinnings in the first World Hindi Conference that was organized on 10 January 1975 in Nagpur, India. Vishwa Hindi Diwas is globally celebrated every year on January 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)