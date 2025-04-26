Kathmandu, Apr 26 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here organised a condolence meeting on Saturday to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including a Nepali citizen.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, former foreign minister and Nepali Congress leader N P Saud, senior Madhesi leader Mahantha Thakur, other prominent leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora participated in the solemn ceremony to pay their heartfelt tributes, according to officials at the Indian Embassy.

Foreign Minister Deuba strongly condemned the attack, emphasising the shared resolve of India and Nepal to combat and eliminate terrorism.

In a message of solidarity, Finance Minister Paudel also condemned the barbaric act in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Nepal's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

