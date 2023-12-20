London, Dec 20 (PTI) Indian entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Dr Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales.

Kamath, co-founder of one of India's largest stockbrokers Zerodha, a wealth management firm True Beacon and venture capital firm Gruhas, is the youngest Indian to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's “The Giving Pledge” as a promise to give at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charity. In his new role with the British Asian Trust announced last week, he hopes to address complex social changes in India.

“I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach,” said Kamath.

“I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country,” he said.

Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is behind the initiative Mpower – which seeks to foster positive change in attitudes towards mental health through awareness and advocacy.

“Mpower has become a symbol of hope and a driving force for change in the mental health landscape in India. However, significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country,” said Birla.

“The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I'm thrilled to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council and expand our work in mental health across India,” she said.

Kamath and Birla join the trust alongside other eminent Indian business and philanthropic leaders including Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries who chairs the trust's India Advisory Council.

Bharath Visweswariah, Executive Director – India, at the British Asian Trust said: “The inclusion of Nikhil Kamath and Dr Neerja Birla into our advisory council will contribute immensely to the future of our work in India.

“Nikhil's passion for conservation and livelihoods and Dr Birla's outstanding journey in education and mental health will help us expand our impact innovatively and effectively.”

The charity was founded in 2007 by then Prince Charles and claims to have since positively impacted the lives of more than 12 million people in South Asia.

