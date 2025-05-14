Alexandria, May 14 (AP) A federal judge on Wednesday ordered that a Georgetown scholar from India be released from immigration detention after he was detained in the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign college students.

Badar Khan Suri was arrested by masked, plain-clothed officers on the evening of March 17 outside his apartment complex in Arlington, Virginia.

Also Read | US Shocker: Nurse Abuses Specially-Abled Woman in Florida, Caught on Camera Taping Victim’s Mouth and Shaking Her Breathing Machine; Arrested.

Officials said his visa was revoked because of his social media posts and his wife's connection to Gaza as a Palestinian American. They accused him of supporting Hamas, which the US has designated as a terrorist organisation.

By the time Khan Suri's petition was filed, authorities had already put him on a plane to Louisiana without allowing him to update his family or lawyer, Khan Suri's attorneys said. A few days later, he was moved again to Texas. (AP)

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is, and Will Always Remain Integral Part of India': New Delhi Rejects China Renaming Places in State; Calls It Preposterous.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)