Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 47 Indian nationals, 15 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders and travel of 04 Saudi, 07 Nepalese and 146 Pakistan nationals.

"@IndiainPakistan is facilitating return of 47 Indians, 15 NORI visa holders and 4 Saudi nationals, 7 Nepalese and 146 Pak nationals holding appropriate visa from Pakistan to India between 10-15 January 2022," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

Also Read | Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Boost Effectiveness Against Omicron to 88%, UK Studies Show.

A total of 219 people, holding appropriate visas from Pakistan to India, will travel through Wagah-Attari border between 10-15 January 2022, according to the High Commission's statement.

The travel is subject to adherence to health/COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India from time to time and completion of immigration-related formalities, the High Commission's statement further added. (ANI)

Also Read | South Korea Reports 2 Deaths Linked to New COVID-19 Variant Omicron.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)