New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) will convene its first General Assembly at the India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital on March 21 and 22.

The event will bring together 120 Buddhist delegates from various Himalayan states across India to engage in vital discussions on the preservation and promotion of the core philosophies and practices of Buddhism, specifically the Nalanda Buddhist tradition.

This two-day assembly will focus on addressing the challenges that the Nalanda Buddhist tradition faces in a rapidly changing world. Delegates will examine the effects of modernization, globalization, and socio-political issues on the preservation of these sacred teachings. The assembly aims to identify practical solutions and strategies to ensure the continuity of Buddhist traditions for future generations.

The event provides a crucial platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among Himalayan Buddhist communities. It will foster a deeper connection among these communities and strengthen efforts to protect the essence of Buddhist philosophy and practices.

Additionally, the assembly will provide an opportunity for delegates to discuss how to safeguard the rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan Buddhist traditions, which include ancient practices, teachings, and rituals.

IHCNBT, founded under the patronage of Nalanda Buddhist spiritual masters from across the Trans Indian Himalayan region, is an important body in the preservation of these traditions. Spanning from the Western Himalayas of Ladakh, Lahaul-Spiti-Kinnaur, Kaza (HP), Uttarkashi, and Donda in Uttarakhand to the Eastern Himalayas of Sikkim, Darjeeling-Kalimpong (WB), and Monyul-Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Council has become a national force in safeguarding Himalayan Buddhism.

Rooted in the ancient Nalanda University tradition, the IHCNBT focuses on preserving not only the spiritual aspects of Buddhism--such as meditation, monastic discipline, and philosophical study--but also the region's rich cultural and artistic heritage.

This includes visual arts, sculpture, painting, music, dance, and architecture, all of which are integral to the Himalayan Buddhist identity. The Council is committed to protecting sacred sites, ancient manuscripts, and rituals that face threats from modern development, climate change, and external influences.

In addition to its preservation efforts, the IHCNBT organizes festivals, workshops, and educational programs to bridge the gap between local communities and their Buddhist heritage. The Council also promotes interfaith dialogue and collaborates with local governments and international Buddhist organizations to ensure the continued respect and safeguarding of this unique cultural legacy.

Through these efforts, the Indian Himalayan Buddhist Council of Nalanda Tradition plays a vital role in the preservation and global understanding of the Himalayan Buddhist way of life. (ANI)

