Deputy Chief of India's Mission Namgya C.Khampa inaugurates the opening ceremony of the Enterprise India Exhibition in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 21 (ANI): Embassy of India headed by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C.Khampa inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Enterprise India Exhibition being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from 21-23 December 2021.

Further, Charges d'Affaires Namgya C. Khampa interacted with the Indian and Nepali companies participating in it.

Also Read | China Trying To Increase Foothold Among Madhesis in Nepal.

She also encouraged the organizers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial linkages between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Enterprise India 2022 is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: US President Joe Biden To Announce New Actions To Protect Americans, Help Hospitals Battle New Variant of COVID-19.

Further, the exhibition is aimed at promoting Brand India and enhancing bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness of business opportunities available on both sides.

Also, the Exhibition therefore particularly aims at facilitating joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)