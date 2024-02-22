Kathmandu, Feb 22 (PTI) An Indian national was arrested on Thursday from Nepal's international airport here for possessing around one kilogram of concealed raw gold, authorities said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Jesan, was arrested and around one kg of raw gold was recovered from his possession during a security check, according to airport officials.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 48 As Fears Mount Over Humanitarian Crisis and West Bank Violence.

The man, who had arrived here from Doha, was concealing the semi-liquid gold under his pant, they said.

The police have initiated further investigation by taking him into custody.

Also Read | Bridge Collapse in China: Five Killed As Cargo Ship Rams Into Bridge in Guangdong Province (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)