Jerusalem, Mar 5 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging its nationals to move to safer areas in the country, a day after a missile fired from Lebanon killed one Indian and injured two others.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the mission said in an advisory posted on various social media platforms.

Also Read | US: 12-Year-Old Boy Gunned Down in 'Targeted Attack' as Sisters Slept Nearby in Family Apartment in Texas, Investigation Underway.

"The embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory added.

At around 11 am on Monday, an anti-tank missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a Moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel.

Also Read | China Smartphone Sale Drops 7% in First Six Weeks of 2024, Apple, OPPO and Vivo See Double-Digit Decline: Report.

Patnibin Maxwell, 30, from Kollam in Kerala, was killed in the attack.

Bush Joseph George, 31, from Vazhathope; and Paul Melvin, 28, from Vagamon in Kerala as well were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery.

The IDF also said it struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel's northern communities and military posts since October 8 saying it is doing so to support the people in Gaza.

The skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in the death of seven civilians and ten IDF soldiers on the Israeli side.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)