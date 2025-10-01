New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Indian Navy's Submarine Rescue Unit (East), embarked on INS Nistar, showcased precision and professionalism at XPR-25, hosted by Singapore Navy (RSN), the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

Over three successive days, the unit achieved three successful matings with international submarines, demonstrating the full spectrum of intervention and rescue operations and establishing India's position in the global submarine rescue arena.

XPR-25, held from September 15- 25, featured participation from over 40 nations. Conducted in two phases, a shore phase (15-20 September) and a sea phase (21-25 September), the exercise aimed to enhance coordination and interoperability in submarine rescue, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Three rescue units embarked on Mother Ships (MoShip) MV Swift Rescue (RSN), JS Chiyoda (Japan) and INS Nistar operated alongside the submarines from the Korea Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and RSN, simulating as Disabled Submarines (DISSUBs).

During the shore phase, professional exchanges and an international medical symposium enabled India to present its philosophy for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) system and its post-rescue medical preparedness. The sea phase in the South China Sea witnessed landmark achievements.

On September 23, the Indian DSRV Tiger X undertook its maiden dive outside the Indian Ocean Region, achieving a historic first mating with ROK Navy's Submarine Shin Dol-SeokS-082). The Indian DSRV achieved another milestone by mating with RSN's submarine RSS Invincible, the Ministry of Defence stated.

The culminating event on 25 September featured a coordinated rescue drill led by the RSN -- the first three-asset (R3) rescue in Pacific Reach history. INS Nistar spearheaded operations, localising and surveying the datum, passing requisite information to MV Swift Rescue and JS Chiyoda. With RSS Invincible simulating the distressed submarine, India's ROV and IN DSRV were deployed in rapid succession, achieving mating within one hour of the dive.

The performance highlighted the Indian Navy's exceptional proficiency and contributed substantially to the successful conduct of the multinational, coordinated R3 rescue, a first for the Exercise Pacific series.

XPR-25 marked a watershed moment in India's submarine rescue journey, with the Indian DSRV's maiden foreign submarine matings and participation in a multinational coordinated rescue drill reinforcing India's capability and commitment to global submarine safety. (ANI)

