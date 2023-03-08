London, Mar 8 (PTI) Indian-origin British author Sheena Patel's debut novel is among 16 books longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction 2023, announced here on Wednesday to coincide with International Women's Day.

Patel's “I'm a Fan,” the story of an unnamed narrator's involvement in a seemingly unequal romantic relationship, is among several debuts to make the cut for the coveted GBP 30,000 prize now in its 28th year.

The 34-year-old London-born and raised writer also works in film and television.

“With a clear and unforgiving eye, Sheena Patel makes startling connections between power struggles at the heart of human relationships to those in the wider world, offering a devastating critique of social media, access and patriarchal systems,” the prize noted of the longlisted novel.

Patel's debut novel is longlisted alongside books that span the globe in terms of locations – from Renaissance Italy, Northern Ireland during The Troubles and opioid-infested Virginia, to an imaginary kingdom ruled by animals, a hallucinatory old cinema and an underwater world populated with extraordinary creatures.

“This year's longlist is a glorious celebration of the boundless imagination and creative ambition of women writers over the past year,” said UK broadcaster and writer Louise Minchin, who is the chair of the prize's 2023 judging panel.

“Every one of these 16 books is excellent and original in its own individual way; they all offer fresh perspectives on history and humanity, exploring hard truths with empathy, sensitivity, directness, and sometimes infectious humour. There is something here for all readers,” she said.

Minchin is joined on the judging panel by novelist Rachel Joyce; journalist, podcaster and writer Bella Mackie; novelist and short story writer Irenosen Okojie and Tulip Siddiq, Bangladeshi-origin British Member of Parliament.

The other books on the longlist include: ‘Black Butterflies' by Priscilla Morris; ‘Children of Paradise' by Camilla Grudova; ‘Cursed Bread' by Sophie Mackintosh; ‘Demon Copperhead' by Barbara Kingsolver; ‘Fire Rush' by Jacqueline Crooks; ‘Glory' by NoViolet Bulawayo; ‘Homesick' by Jennifer Croft; ‘Memphis' by Tara M. Stringfellow; ‘Pod' by Laline Paull; ‘Stone Blind' by Natalie Haynes; ‘The Bandit Queens' by Parini Shroff; ‘The Dog of the North' by Elizabeth McKenzie; ‘The Marriage Portrait' by Maggie O'Farrell; ‘Trespasses' by Louise Kennedy; and ‘Wandering Souls' by Cecile Pin.

The judging panel will now whittle these 16 books down to a shortlist of six novels, to be announced on April 26.

The winner of the 2023 Women's Prize for Fiction will be announced on June 14.

