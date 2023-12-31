Washington, DC [US], December 31 (ANI): An Indian-Origin couple, along with their teen daughter, were found dead in a tragic incident at their mansion in the United States.

The couple who died were identified as Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena; and their daughter, Arianna, 18. On Thursday evening, at a sprawling 19,000-square-foot mansion in Dover, about 20 miles southwest of Boston, Norfolk County District, the family was found dead, Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said during a news conference on Friday.

Morrissey added that at around 7:24 p.m. (local time), a family member who had gone over to see how the family was doing called 911.

Morrissey stated that a preliminary inquiry indicates a "deadly incident of domestic violence" involving no outside parties.

In order to not call the incident a murder-suicide, the attorney pointed out that the investigation is underway.

"All I can tell you is there was a gun on the premises, and it was apparent to all those that went in that all three members of the family were dead," Morrissey said, adding that the handgun was found near Rakesh Kamal.

"This is an event to remember that the domestic violence crisis crosses all economic and social classes," Morrissey said.

"For anyone, especially around the holidays, if you feel unsafe in a relationship, I want to remind people that there is help out there, safety planning is available and can talk through your specific situation. This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family," he said during the press conference.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

