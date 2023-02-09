Singapore, Feb 9 (PTI) Two Indian-origin men were among the finalists for the Singaporean of the Year award 2022, which took place in the city-state on Thursday.

Organised by The Straits Times newspaper and presented by UBS Singapore, the annual award is given to a Singaporean individual or group that has impacted society.

Priveen Suraj Santakumar, 34, and Charanjit Singh Walia, 64, were recognised for their selfless act of providing meals to Ukrainian refugees escaping the Russia-Ukraine war in Poland.

Santakumar, a former nurse, flew to Poland in March to help feed those displaced by the conflict after watching the war break out on television. He met Walia, who had been in Poland for the past 25 years, and was helping provide food to Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border, and helped with his food distribution drive, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

The winner of the award was 55-year-old Singaporean-Chinese Anson Ng, a second-hand car dealer, who had made it his mission to help strangers in need.

He started helping out at old-age homes and hospices more than 20 years ago, befriending seniors and cooking for the terminally ill. Learning about their last wishes, he offered to make arrangements for those who could not afford it.

His charity Hao Ren Hao Shi (Good People, Good Deeds), has given out monthly provisions and food to the less fortunate since 2018 and has helped about 1,000 families.

He was awarded a trophy and SGD 20,000 in cash, while the other finalists received SGD 5,000 each.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who presented the award, said that the 2022 nominees were a varied lot, but they were united by the impact they made on society.

