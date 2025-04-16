By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Indian travel to Germany is booming! According to recent statistics, Indian tourist arrivals in Germany have jumped 8.6% in 2024, with 8,97,841 overnight stays compared to 8,26,703 the previous year.

This significant growth is attributed to strengthened air connectivity between India and Germany, with monthly flight frequency increasing by 28% from 241 in January 2019 to 309 in January 2025.

Visa applications have increased by almost 20% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year.

This surge in direct flights highlights Germany's rising popularity among Indian tourists, offering improved accessibility and a smoother travel experience.

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) and the German Embassy in India hosted a joint press conference on Wednesday, highlighting Germany as a top travel destination for Indian tourists.

The event unveiled a range of exclusive offers aimed at couples, nature lovers, and those seeking sustainable travel experiences. In response to the rising interest from Indian travellers, GNTB introduced specially tailored packages to cater to their evolving preferences.

Indian tourists are staying longer in Germany, with an average length of stay increasing to 9.6 nights from 9.3 nights in 2023. Supporting this momentum, Skift India's report revealed that Indian tourist spending is growing four times faster than the global average, underscoring the market's strategic significance.

These curated offerings aim to firmly position Germany as a top choice for Indian honeymooners and culturally curious travellers alike.

While speaking with ANI, Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Chief of Mission, German Embassy, discussed the current state of tourism cooperation between India and Germany and said, 'I think there is a very positive development. I was surprised to hear how positive it is. The German National Tourist Office just presented impressive numbers. I think this was also reflected in, for example, the applications we have for visas, which is just in the first three months of this year, vis-a-vis the first three months of last year, up by, I think, almost 20 per cent. So that indicates a strong boost in tourism to Germany."

Moreover, Germany boasts 54 UNESCO World Heritage sites, thousands of museums, and many castles, making it an attractive cultural destination. Strong business ties between India and Germany encourage professionals to visit and explore leisure activities.

When asked about what initiatives the German government is taking to attract more Indian travellers, Enzweiler said, 'Well, I think there are several factors that play a role in this. I had mentioned earlier that we have a very large number of Indian students these days in Germany, for about 50,000, and that, of course, entails that you will have many young people, family, friends, also visiting these young people, students in Germany, and that again boosts tourism. There's the business side, where business people who do business, Germany and India are tied very closely in the business and trade field, so they will add two or three days of leisure time in Germany. So they will not only go there and do their business, but they will stay there for recreation and leisure time, which is, of course, also a very positive development."

With around 50,000 Indian students in Germany, tourism gets a boost from visiting family and friends. Germany is working on further digitalising the Schengen visa process, which will simplify travel for Indian tourists.

On visa accessibility and upcoming steps to simplify the Schengen visa process for Indian tourists, Enzweiler stated, "Yes, you're right, mentioning that Schengen visa process, this is something that Germany by itself should not change any rules or procedures, but one trend is the further digitalisation of the whole process. This is something that does not come overnight, but we started this process with our national visas, and we will expand it at a later stage, as well as other sources of visas."

When asked about the German National Tourist Board's (GNTB) earlier announcement to expand its market activities in India, Enzweiler added, "What I have taken from today's discussion is that, for example, Indian weddings in Germany are a very interesting field of tourism. I think that Germany is an interesting cultural destination. We have 54 UNESCO World Heritage sites. There are thousands of museums. There are many thousands of castles in Germany. So I think all of this in the cultural field is very interesting for potential Indian tourists to Germany as well."

When asked about the role of tourism in strengthening economic and people-to-people ties between India and Germany--and whether it represents a sector of strategic growth over the next decade--he emphasised its growing importance and potential to further deepen bilateral relations.

"I think it's a very important aspect because, via tourism, you will be able to establish a people-to-people contact. That then leads to strengthening relations in all other fields because once you've been to Germany, you've seen it for yourself. This will be motivating, and this will encourage further expansion of your professional, academic, or whatever ties you have. And so, that's why I think that's very important to try to foster tourism to Germany," Enzweiler said.

Tourism is expected to play a vital role in strengthening economic and people-to-people ties between India and Germany over the next decade. (ANI)

