New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Indian flyers holding any kind of valid visa under the 'Air Bubbles' agreement can travel to the UK, the US, Canada and UAE, said the Director-General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India.

"Under bubble agreement any Indian holding any kind of valid visa can travel to Canada, UK, US and UAE," said DGCA India in a statement.

Also Read | Bengaluru Violence | Man Announces A Prize of Rs 51 Lakhs in Connection With Riots, Booked by Meerut Police.

According to the earlier guidelines issued by the European Union amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only those holding essential visa were allowed for travel abroad.

Recently, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri had confirmed that more air bubbles with other countries are in the pipeline.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Indian Tricolour Flag to be Hoisted in Iconic Niagara Falls in Canada on August 15.

Meanwhile, India has not allowed entry of all type of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)