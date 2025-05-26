Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, on Monday called on Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousharji on Monday. The two sides reaffirmed their zero-tolerance to terrorism.

During the meeting, the Members of Parliament apprised Kuwait's Deputy PM about India's recent actions to combat terrorism.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "United against terrorism! All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay called on HE Sherida A S Al-Maousharji, Dy PM & MoS for Cabinet Affairs,Kuwait & apprised him of recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism.Both sides reaffirmed their #ZeroTolerance approach to terrorism."

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

The all-party delegation also visited the Grand Mosque of Kuwait. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait highlighted the Indian connection with the mosque.

"The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay visited the #GrandMosque of Kuwait, the largest mosque in Kuwait built over 4 decades ago. The teakwood doors of Grand Mosque speak of its Indian connection," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

The delegation paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Indian Embassy in Kuwait. In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy."

In another post on X, Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Saluting India's spirit of bravery and sacrifice! The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay paid floral tributes at the Shilaphalakam at the Embassy honouring the brave souls who laid down their lives in service of the nation."

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda landed in Kuwait on Monday after concluding its Bahrain leg of the visit.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter Pakistan's global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in which Pak-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 tourists, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

