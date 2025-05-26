Mumbai, May 26: Beth Martin, a 28-year-old British mother, passed away soon after travelling to Istanbul for a vacation. Her body was later sent back to the UK without her heart. During her flight, Martin started feeling ill, which she initially attributed to food poisoning. She passed away the following day, April 28, after becoming delirious a few hours after landing and being taken to Marmara University Pendik Education and Research Hospital.

Turkish officials, according to her husband Luke Martin, were uncooperative and even suspected him of foul play. The family's distress and suspicion were heightened when British coroners allegedly discovered Beth's heart was missing only after her body was flown back to the UK.

Beth passed away from "cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure," according to the Turkish Ministry of Health, which also denied that any surgeries were done on her during her autopsy. In addition, Turkish officials denied that her heart had been removed, which ran counter to British coroners' conclusions.

The hospital's handling of the case is currently being investigated. In addition, the family wonders if Beth, who has a known allergy, might have received penicillin. The precise cause of her death may not be known for up to six months, according to UK coroners.

