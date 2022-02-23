New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named 'Ex Cobra Warrior 22' at Waddington in the UK from March 6 to 27.

IAF's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and other leading Air Forces.The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its maneuverability and operational capability, an official statement said.Five Tejas aircraft are scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom. IAF's C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.

The indigenous aircraft recently participated in the 'Singapore Air Show-2022' held from 15 to 18 February 2022.

Earlier this year, a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters were handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India international air show. (ANI)

