Cairo [Egypt], June 4 (ANI): India's former permanent representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, highlighted the success of the all-party delegation's visit to four nations, aimed at engaging with civil society across diverse countries to strengthen India's fight against terrorism.

Speaking at the conclusion of the visit, Akbaruddin said, "The multi-party delegation's goals were to reach out to the civil society in diverse countries. Having people from different parties in the delegation has had an impact because everybody is surprised that such a diverse country with so many differences, the people are united in countering terror...This has expanded the base of Indian diplomacy. As a country, we have come up with new terms of engagement in terms of trying to counter terrorism...Our policy of restraint is now being superseded, and we have a policy of resolve, and that is an effective deterrent. This is what we have noticed where we have engaged with people....Building of narratives is a long-term process of building and seeping into the minds of people. Such visits add to the soft power of India..."

He added that these diplomatic efforts form part of a broader strategy to enhance India's international engagement and counter-terrorism diplomacy.

The delegation's visit underscores India's commitment to counter terrorism through dialogue and cooperation with global stakeholders.

Comprising MPs from across parties, the delegation interacted with top leaders, think tanks, and opinion-makers in each country, highlighting India's unified stand against terrorism and calling for global cooperation to tackle the threat.

On Tuesday, the delegation led by Supriya Sule met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in the New Administrative Capital. Abdelatty condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, stating such attacks cannot be tolerated.

Labeling the India-Egypt relationship as "historic," Abdelatty said, "It was a great pleasure to receive the Parliamentary delegation from India...our relationship is historic. But, we need to further enhance our trade investment and economic relationship to match the excellent political relationship between the two countries and their leaders...our position is very clear: we condemn, in the harshest words, the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We cannot tolerate any attacks on civilians."

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, included Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aimed to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries. (ANI)

