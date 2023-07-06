New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi-- while responding to if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France is aimed at "countering Chinese influence" -- said that "India's relationship with each country stands on its own."

He also said that there are a number of issues on the agenda ahead of PM Modi's visit to France next week, which will be disclosed soon.

Addressing the press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson said, "The diplomatic advisor of France is here. The visit has been ongoing, his principal interlocutor has actually met NSA Ajit Doval. I am not in a position to share more as the visit is still unfolding".

Speaking ahead about PM Modi's visit to France, Bagchi added, "The Prime Minister would be the chief guest at the Bastille Day celebrations. There are a number of issues that are on the agenda generally, and hopefully, we will be able to share more on the issue close to the dates".

On being asked about if PM Modi's foreign visits are aimed at countering Chinese influence, the MEA spokesperson said that each particular visit has a certain context, a certain objective and India's relationship with each country stands on its own.

"This year, the Prime Minister has gone to various places. The three-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Japan. He has recently completed a very successful visit to the US. On the way back, he also did a state visit to Egypt. I would not like to categorise them in relation to China, in any way. Each visit has a certain context, a certain objective, and a certain follow-up mechanism that happens," Bagchi said.

Speaking in the context of if these visits are to counter Chinese influence, he said, "Our relationships stand on their own with each of these countries and we would certainly like to strengthen and deepen them".

Arindam Bagchi further emphasised on the takeaways of PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea and Fiji and said that these visits benefit both countries.

"The visit to Papua New Guinea, I think is a great way to reach out to the Pacific countries, and it is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister was actually there...it will have a good response and impact in strengthening our relations not just with Papua New Guinea, but with other countries," Bagchi said.

He added, "With Fiji for example, we had the World Hindi Conference earlier this year. So there are multiple elements of every visit, also the benefit to both countries that accrue from such visits".

Earlier in the day, Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, held in-depth talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to prepare for PM Modi's upcoming visit to France.

Sharing details regarding the meeting between Bonne and Doval, French Embassy in India in a tweet stated, "E. Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to Prez @EmmanuelMacron, held in-depth talks with NSA Ajit Doval to prepare for PM @NarendraModi's visit to France next week. Defence, energy, space, new technologies & more: we're working on an ambitious agenda for the India-France strategic partnership!"

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14. French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India. (ANI)

