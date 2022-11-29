New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): United States Charge d'Affaires (CDA) Patricia Lacina on Tuesday said that India's rich cultural heritage has a profound impact on her country and the world.

Lacina said this as United States Mission in India commemorated 20 years of cultural collaboration with India through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation.

Speaking at the event, Patricia Lacina said, "India's rich cultural heritage has had a profound impact on the United States and on the world. We are proud to have helped to preserve aspects of this heritage by investing more than $2 million over the past two decades for the documentation, conservation, and restoration of 23 key historic sites and intangible heritage properties in India."

Patricia Lacina said that the US is proud to partner with India and remains committed to joint efforts to protect, preserve, and promote cultural heritage. In her speech, Patricia Lacina noted, "We look forward to continuing our important work in the future."

Meanwhile, Ratish Nanda, CEO of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, said, "Cultural heritage preservation is much more economically valuable than we think. Not only does it bring in tourism; it also empowers local communities with jobs, education, and autonomy."

The event was organized by the US Embassy in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the AFCP 20th Anniversary celebration. The event took place at the outdoor amphitheatre of the Sunder Nursery located near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.

The American people have invested USD 2 million over the past 20 years in the documentation, conservation, and restoration of 21 key historic sites and intangible heritage in India through the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, US Embassy in India noted in the press release. The restoration of monuments includes "Sunderwala Burj," the "Batashewala Mughal Tomb Complex," and the "Arab Serai Complex Gateway." (ANI)

