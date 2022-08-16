New York, Aug 16 (PTI) The people of India nurtured and illuminated the country's democratic polity with dedication and determination and India's success has made the world a better place for all freedom-loving people, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said.

In a video address to members of the Indian-American and diaspora community at a concert headlined by Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan at Carnegie Hall here on Monday, Muraleedharan said India walked hand in hand with the global community in this journey, contributing to international peace and well-being.

“When we got freedom, there was tear and joy, but there was also a realisation about an immense responsibility lying ahead. We settled down to build our democracy and preserve our unity,” he said.

“To many outside, this appeared an insurmountable task, but with dedication and determination, purpose and perseverance, our people nurtured and illuminated our democratic polity,” Muraleedharan said.

He said this developed deep roots in India's social fabric, embracing its diversity, pluralism, and age-old ethos.

“Indeed, India's success has made the world a better place for all freedom-loving people. And for that reason, we are joined by millions across the world to share our joy today,” he said.

He underlined that on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, and ever inspired by the motto of ‘Satyameva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs), “we have built a modern nation - one that prides in its ancient moorings even as it marches on the knowledge and digital pathways of the 21st century.”

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Consulate General of India in New York along with the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) organised the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – Festival of Freedom'.

The two-week specially-curated events at some of the most iconic cultural venues in New York City featured photography, dance, music and India's classical culture in the run up to celebrating 75 years of India's independence on August 15 this year.

The grand finale of the ‘Festival of India@75' on August 15 featured the Sarod Grand Master and Sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Tabla players Amit Kavthekar and Ojas Adhiya for ‘Samaagam', an ensemble that will present the essence of both Indian and Western traditions seamlessly flowing into each other without artistic compromise.

In Samaagam, 12 different ragas are presented, creating a unique opportunity to experience joyous music and shared traditions.

The spectacular concert, featuring renowned Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and the Refugee Orchestra, was held at the Carnegie Hall and presented “a synthesis of musical traditions motivated by Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and peace.”

Sarod maestro Khan said it was indeed a “great honor" to perform for India's 75th Year of Independence at Carnegie Hall and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “celebrating our historic Independence Day celebration as Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

“Musicians and listeners of music have been communicating with each other across all barriers through the language of musical notes from time immemorial. As we use flowers in worship, welcoming, honouring, departure, and celebration no matter what our race, origin, religion or language, we similarly arrange musical notes into 'bouquets' or compositions that display all our human feelings and emotions,” the legendary artist said.

Muraleedharan said the occasion of the anniversary of India's independence is a “sacred day” to pay tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and salute the freedom fighters.

He added that as India's founding fathers soiled and struggled, many nations came forward in support of India's cause and he expressed gratitude to India's international partners who joined hands with the country.

“Our freedom movement had a special resonance in the United States. We remain grateful to all the women and men of America who stood with us and these bonds have endured. Our shared democratic fabric continues to bind us together in a warm embrace,” Muraleedharan said.

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, in his remarks, said that India's journey of the last 75 years has been "one of pride, fulfillment, honour and unity.”

“We have deepened democracy, nurtured inclusive growth and celebrated our diversity and cultural ethos,” he said.

Jaiswal said at the core of India's freedom is “our people.

“They have shaped our imagination, our democracy and our civilization. And so, we are here to celebrate their resolve, their determination, their courage and their resilience. From scratch, they built a nation of billion dreams and billion achievements,” he said.

“We also owe our success to international partners and supporters. And in this rubric, India-US special ties and friendship have left an indelible mark - from ideas and thought, to institutions and partnerships; from Mahatma Gandhi to Martin Luther King, from Tom Paine to Swami Vivekanand; and from Artificial Intelligence to IIT Kanpur,” he said.

He said on the path of unity and togetherness, India has lived freedom and practised democracy.

"That is our message to ourselves and to the world - as we look into the future," he said.

