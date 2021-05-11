Washington, May 11 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a virtual meeting with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and discussed the potential for deepening health, knowledge and agriculture partnerships and expanding investments in supply chains.

India-Kentucky trade was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020.

India's exports to Kentucky stood at USD 1.5 billion and imports at USD 155 million. Top items of exports from Kentucky to India are – chemicals, machinery (except electrical), computer and electronic products, transportation equipment and waste and scrap.

“In my interaction this afternoon with” Governor Andy Beshear “we discussed areas for further strengthening India's relations with Kentucky,” Sandhu said in a tweet.

“We also spoke about the potential for deepening health, knowledge and agriculture partnerships and expanding investments in supply chains,” he said.

Top items of exports from India to Kentucky are – chemicals, apparel manufacturing products, machinery (except electrical), transportation equipment and fabricated metal products.

The total value of investment by Indian entities in Kentucky is USD 530 million and the number of jobs created was 951.

About 10 Indian companies are present in Kentucky, including Novelis, Uflex, Piramal Group, Firstsource Group, Chandra Proteco, Cambridge Technology Enterprises among others.

Several Kentucky companies are based in India with prominent among them being Yum! Brands headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Yum! Brands operates restaurants under the names of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

In India, Yum! Brands operates 857 stores (395 KFC, 430 Pizza Hut and 32 Taco Bell).

Among other companies include two chemicals country Ashland Global and Valvoline Corporation. Brown-Forman is a beverage company owning brands like Jack Daniels Whiskey among others. It has a presence in Gurugram.

There are 4,800 Indian students in Kentucky who contribute USD 158.5 million towards the state's economy.

