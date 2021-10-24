Jakarta [Indonesia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 623 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,240,019, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Indonesia rose by 29 to 143,205, while 1,037 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,082,454.

Also Read | Afghanistan: ISIL Claims Responsibility for Detonating Power Pylon in Kabul That Cut Main Electricity Line.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 113.03 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 67.91 million have taken their second doses.

Also Read | India Has To Further Boost Engagement With Neighbours To Counter China, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Indonesia has so far administered over 182.05 million doses including third booster jabs.The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)