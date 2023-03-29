Washington, Mar 29 (PTI) The University of Texas at Dallas has conferred Indian industrialist Naveen Jindal with a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his accomplishments in industry, politics and education.

An alumnus of the University of Texas at Dallas' 1992 batch, Jindal received the award in a ceremony held on March 25.

Jindal is the second person to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Texas at Dallas after Nobel Laureate Aziz Sancar, according to a media release.

As a student at the university, Jindal served as both Student Government vice president and president and earned the Student Leader of the Year Award. He was recognized with the University's Distinguished Alumni award in 2010.

To celebrate the success of their distinguished alumni, the University of Texas at Dallas honoured him by rechristening their School of Management as the Naveen Jindal School of Management in 2011.

The lifetime achievement award is the highest honour that the University of Texas Dallas bestows on alumni, to recognize a graduate whose extraordinary contributions have bettered society, transformed the university and inspired others to reach new heights of excellence, the release said.

