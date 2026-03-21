Gilgit [PoGB], March 21 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), particularly in the Ghizer region, are facing mounting hardships during the month of Ramadan, as soaring inflation and systemic administrative failures continue to disrupt everyday life.

According to a resident, the sharp rise in prices has made it increasingly difficult for ordinary people to afford necessities. Items such as food, clothing, and meat, essential during Ramadan, have become out of reach for many families. The resident highlighted that the "common man is fed up with inflation" and is struggling even to visit markets due to the unaffordable costs.

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Adding to the distress are long-pending compensation claims linked to infrastructure and development projects initiated under the previous administration. The resident alleged that while land acquisitions, demolition of homes, and destruction of orchards have taken place, affected individuals have yet to receive due compensation.

Despite official claims that funds have been released into administrative accounts, locals insist that payments have not reached them. Many have reportedly made repeated visits to the offices of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Assistant Commissioner (AC), but without any resolution.

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The situation is further aggravated by alleged mismanagement in public infrastructure projects. Water supply schemes, reportedly involving tenders worth PKR 40 to PKR 45 crore, remain largely dysfunctional.

Pipelines have been laid improperly and are visibly exposed, raising concerns over corruption, poor planning, and lack of oversight.

Electricity shortages have also intensified public anger. In several areas, residents reportedly receive only three to four hours of electricity in 24 hours, while certain government colonies enjoy an uninterrupted supply. This disparity has fuelled perceptions of inequality and administrative bias. Frustration has begun to spill onto the streets, with protests reported in Ghizer.

Locals claim that these demonstrations are not politically motivated but stem from genuine grievances over injustice, neglect, and unfulfilled promises. He stressed that economic instability remains a pressing concern. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)