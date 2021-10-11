Dubai, Oct 11 (AP) A new initiative to tackle pressing challenges in some of the vital sectors such as energy, transport, health and education and make life of people easier was launched here on Monday.

The launch of Dubai Future Solutions will allow innovators to test their ideas within Dubai's innovation ecosystem.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

DFF has allocated prizes totalling USD 10 million to selected projects.

“The Dubai Future Solutions initiative is part of efforts to scale up the Dubai Future Foundation's successful experience in acceleration programme, innovative projects, and embedding a testing and innovative mindset, and transition this from a local to a global level,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement.

The Dubai Future Solutions initiative is aimed at developing solutions to the most pressing challenges facing vital sectors with a focus on energy, transportation, health, education, Artificial Intelligence and data.

The successful ideas will be a starting point for creating new sectors, economies and markets, developing sustainable solutions that serve humanity, and building global partnerships based on the exchange of experience and knowledge transfer in the field of technology.

In recent years, Dubai has evolved into a leading global hub for testing, developing and implementing emerging technologies, making the city an ideal platform for the initiative.

The first round of Dubai Future Solutions is the “Extreme Weatherproof Batteries Challenge” that focuses on improving the performance and durability of batteries in harsh weather, thus enhancing their use in sectors such as space or oil and gas, and areas with extreme weather conditions.

The challenge responds to the world's increasing dependence on batteries, whether in drones, portable devices, electric cars or spacecraft, which has created the need to come up with new sustainable solutions to generate and store clean energy. Companies and research centers across the globe are racing to develop cheaper, denser, lighter and more powerful batteries.

