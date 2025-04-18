New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Indian Navy's INS Sunayna, currently deployed as part of the Indian Ocean Ship IOS SAGAR mission, arrived at Nacala Port in Mozambique on Thursday. During its port stay in Mozambique, the ship will engage in various collaborative activities, including joint training exercises with the Mozambique Navy, and community interactions.

The ship's visit follows its participation in the inaugural session of the India-Africa maritime partnership exercise AIKEYME 25, held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

The Ministry of Defence in a press release on Friday said, "INS Sunayna, currently on deployment to Africa as Indian Ocean Ship IOS SAGAR arrived at Nacala Port, Mozambique on 17 Apr 25. The ship had earlier participated in the inaugural session of the India-Africa maritime partnership exercise AIKEYME 25, at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The ship was flagged off on her mission from Karwar on 05 Apr 25 by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri. She had embarked 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign nations, including Comoros, Kenya, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, on her departure from India."

"On her arrival at Nacala, the ship was welcomed by Commander Nelson H. Mabjaia, Chief of Commission, with the Mozambique Naval Band in attendance. A range of collaborative activities and outreach programs are planned to be held during the port stay, aimed at promoting capacity building, operational synergy, and community engagements with the Mozambique Navy. These include joint training on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills as well as firefighting and damage control procedures. The ship will also host a deck reception on board for local officials and dignitaries in a celebration of maritime friendship.

Community interactions by the ship's crew will feature a yoga session to promote wellness and health, ship visits for Indian diaspora and local school children, an interschool quiz competition focused on maritime awareness and regional history as well as a guided tour for military cadets of the Nampula Military Academy, to offer firsthand insights into naval operations.

The release further said that on completion of her port visit, the ship will embark personnel of Mozambique Navy as Sea Riders for a joint surveillance mission in the Mozambique Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), reaffirming the shared commitment to maritime security and countering non-traditional threats.

The port call marks a significant milestone, enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian and Mozambique Navies. It also underscores India's enduring commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region, enhancing mutual trust, and fostering collective regional security in consonance with the vision of the SAGAR initiative.

IOS SAGAR is a unique mission based on the Government of India's regional initiative of maritime collaboration titled SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region. The mission is aimed at fostering international cooperation between India and several African countries. (ANI)

