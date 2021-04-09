California [US], April 9 (ANI): Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were temporarily down on Thursday in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send or receive messages.

A message many users saw: "Sorry, something went wrong" and on the app under news and groups, a message said the pages weren't available and that it "maybe because of technical error that we're trying to get fixed."

Both platforms were back online a little after 6 pm (local time).

"Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill.

The social media giant's products went offline last month as well, which the company chalked up to a "technical issue."

According to media reports, in January, an unknown number of users were logged out of their accounts, which Facebook said was a configuration error.

In March 2019, Facebook had one of the longest outages in the company's history and was out for many users for more than 12 hours. (ANI)

