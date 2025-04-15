INSV Tarini departs from Cape Town for the final leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition (Photo: Indian Navy)

Cape Town [South Africa], April 15 (ANI): INSV Tarini was ceremonially flagged off from the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town on April 15, 2025, marking the beginning of the final leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, an official press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

The send-off, which took place at 10:30 am local time (1400 hrs IST), was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attache of India to South Africa, members of the RCYC Governing Council, and representatives from the Indian community in Cape Town.

The momentous event signified the culmination of the expedition's journey from South Africa to Goa.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II is a highly significant voyage that aims to promote ocean sailing in India, showcase the strength and resilience of Indian women in uniform, and highlight India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

The vessel, INSV Tarini, has been crewed by Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A throughout its journey. The circumnavigation is not just a demonstration of maritime excellence but also an opportunity to inspire and empower women sailors, encouraging greater participation in the maritime sector.

During her port call in Cape Town, INSV Tarini served as a hub for diplomatic and cultural exchanges, reflecting the growing cooperation between India and South Africa.

The ship hosted a series of distinguished guests, including Prabhat Kumar, High Commissioner of India to South Africa, Reagan Allen, Deputy Speaker of the Western Cape, Johnathan 'Jonty' Rhodes, former international cricketer, and Kirsten Neuschafer, the winner of the Golden Globe Race 2022-23.

The visit also provided an opportunity for members of the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries to engage with the crew and learn about the mission's objectives, as per the MND in the press release.

In addition to diplomatic interactions, the crew of INSV Tarini participated in several outreach programs aimed at promoting gender equality, women's empowerment, and India's maritime capabilities. The crew held a special interaction with students from the Indian diaspora, sharing their journey's experiences and discussing the challenges of ocean sailing.

They also engaged with members of the diplomatic community at RCYC, Cape Town, sharing insights into the vision behind the Navika Sagar Parikrama and the importance of maritime education. Further engagements included sessions with faculty and students at the University of the Western Cape, inspiring young aspiring sailors and naval cadets.

As part of the stopover, INSV Tarini underwent routine maintenance to ensure the vessel remains in optimal condition for the final stretch of the expedition. The crew also interacted with young sailors at the RCYC Sailing Academy, promoting the spirit of camaraderie and maritime excellence.

The press release stated that INSV Tarini is expected to reach Goa by the end of May 2025, marking the successful completion of this historic and empowering expedition.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II continues to stand as a symbol of India's commitment to women's empowerment, maritime excellence, and national pride as it paves the way for the future of women in the maritime industry. (ANI)

