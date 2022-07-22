Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): A local court in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till July 30 in 11 cases pertaining to violence and damage to public property during the party's "Azadi March" in May.

The former Prime Minister had applied for pre-arrest bail in FIRs registered against him.

Also Read | Myanmar Dengue Fever: Over 7,000 Cases With 31 Deaths, Deputy Health Minister Aye Tun Raise Awareness Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases.

Imran Khan's "Azadi March" was held on May 25 where the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used force against the protestors.

Imran and other leaders of his party were booked in several cases registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of vandalism in the capital, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Vows To Work 'Night and Day' in Campaign To Become UK Prime Minister.

The Islamabad police had told the Supreme Court that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters rushed directly towards D-Chowk on that day on the "directions" of the PTI chairman instead of the venue designated between sectors G-9 and H-9.

In addition to this, on behalf of the spy agencies, sealed reports were also furnished before Pakistan's apex court.

The report provided the details of the May 25 aftermath. It explained that 26 people were treated at two hospitals and later discharged, whereas 77 suspects were arrested in 19 cases. According to the report, there was no casualty during the incident, as per the media portal.

Calling the Azadi March a peaceful demonstration, the ousted leader Imran Khan had called on the present government for the excessive use of force, usage of chemical shells of tear gas, baton charge, firing, shelling, rubber bullets and shotguns which "tore apart" the fundamental rights of people.

However, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province has issued arrest warrants against a dozen leaders belonging to the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The government has made Pakistan a police state. They first prosecuted political rivals for terrorism and have now obtained arrest warrants for 17 PTI leaders. If the imported government is making terrorism cases, will the people forget how expensive flour has become?" the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had asked in a tweet.

This comes after several PTI leaders, including party chief Imran Khan, and former Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were booked for "rioting" during the party's long march in May. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)