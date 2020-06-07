World News | Intra-Afghan Talks to Be Held in Doha

World. (File Image)

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 (ANI): The negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government will be held in Qatar's Doha.

According to TOLO News, the exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, the government has agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before the talks, as per sources close to the Taliban.

"The Afghan government has taken important steps in this process. The negotiation team of the Afghan government is ready to enter the talks and we have a strong national consensus for the peace process," the Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi was quoted as saying.

Till date, the government has released more than 2,700 prisoners and the Talinab have released 458 government prisoners. (ANI)

