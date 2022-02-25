Washington, Feb 25 (PTI) The invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a blatant violation of international law, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said, terming it a "dark moment" in history.

He also called for welcoming Ukrainian asylum seekers into the US.

"President Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. He is responsible for the death and destruction that will continue so long as he continues this assault on global peace and security," Khanna said.

"My heart is with the people of Ukraine who did not want this violence and have done nothing to deserve it. Many innocent civilians are suffering because of Putin's illegal actions," he added.

The Congressman, who recently returned from the Munich Security Conference, said at the conference, the US and its allies reaffirmed their "commitment to defend Ukraine's sovereignty".

"We are united against Putin and his oligarchs and I support the severe and immediate sanctions President Biden announced today to isolate Russia from the global financial system," said Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives.

"We also must welcome Ukrainian asylum seekers into the US and help Ukrainian refugees around the world who are fleeing this war as Putin's invasion unleashes mass suffering throughout the region. This is a dark moment in history, but the people of Ukraine are not alone," he said.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors, he said.

