Tehran [Iran], April 26 (ANI): Iran has accepted new Afghan diplomats at Afghanistan's embassy in Tehran and has accredited three diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the country, according to media reports.

Citing sources, Khaama Press on Tuesday reported that the new diplomats included the third secretary of the embassy and the other two are normal employees of the embassy.

Also Read | IMF Urges Sri Lanka To Tighten Monetary Policy To Overcome Ongoing Debt Crisis.

Afghanistan's embassy has not been closed yet despite the change of regime in the country and is led by the previous envoy, as per the Afghan media citing BBC.

Quoting the spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzada, Khaama Press reported that the exchange of diplomats between Afghanistan and Iran is compatible with international conventions and has nothing to do with recognition.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear War Is Real and Should Not Be Underestimated’, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Meanwhile, an Afghan delegation led by the Taliban's acting minister of refugees and repatriations is set to visit Iran's capital Tehran to hold talks over refugee-related challenges and the border tension, local media reported.

"We are trying to visit Iran to talk about all the problems that Afghans are struggling with there. We hope we can talk and solve the problems," said Khalilurahman Haqqani, acting minister of refugee and repatriations, according to TOLOnews.

Afghan students and refugees residing in Iran said that they have always faced visa issues as well as residence and employment problems across Iran.

Notably, the financial situation of Afghanistan is getting worse day by day.

The World Food Program (WFP) on Twitter has earlier announced the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

WFP continues to help people in need across Afghanistan, helping 900,000 people in Badakhshan in the past three months alone, reported Tolo News.

According to UN figures, 23 million people in Afghanistan are currently starving and 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat three times in 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)