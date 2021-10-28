Tehran [Iran], October 28 (ANI): Iran has agreed to start negotiations on the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal before the end of this November.

IRNA reported on Wednesday that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani said that "we agree to start negotiations before the end of November".

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

"Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Kani tweeted.

European Union's Enrique Mora is coordinating talks with Tehran on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

The indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Vienna had clarified what each side needs to do to come back into compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US government under former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response to actions undertaken by US, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. Tehran insisted the negotiations should resume after new President Ebrahim Raisi takes office and a new government is formed in August. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)