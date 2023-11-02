Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 (ANI/TPS): An Iran-backed militia called the Imam Hussein Brigade is moving from Syria to southern Lebanon to bolster Hezbollah forces, an Israeli military official said on Thursday.

"After a series of failures suffered by Hezbollah against Israel in recent weeks, the Iranian Imam Hussein Brigade, led by a commander known as Zulfiqar, has arrived in southern Lebanon," said the Israel Defense Force's Arabic-language spokesman Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee.

Adraee commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The militia has engaged in confrontation with the IDF in recent weeks along the Lebanese border," Adraee said.

"Hezbollah and the Imam Hussein Brigade will cause Lebanon to pay a heavy price for the benefit of Hamas-ISIS. The IDF is fully prepared to respond to anyone who tries to undermine its sovereignty in the north," he added.

The post included an artist's rendering of Zulfiqar.

Arab media reports suggest that the militia has 1,000 members and is led by Zulfiqar Hanawi, a Lebanese national.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, terror squads in Lebanon have been firing mortars and anti-tank rockets at IDF positions and communities in northern Israel. The military has responded with retaliatory strikes but has refrained from escalation.

Palestinian sources have told the Tazpit Press Service that Hamas leaders feel betrayed by Iran and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is due to deliver a televised address on Friday. (ANI/TPS)

