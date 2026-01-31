An aerial view of the Iranian shores and Port of Bandar Abbas (File Photo/Reuters)

Bandar Abbas [Iran], January 31 (ANI): An explosion struck a residential building in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, resulting in the death of a minor girl and causing damage to an eight-storey structure and homes nearby, Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to Fars, citing provincial crisis management officials, emergency and operational teams were dispatched immediately after the explosion, and the injured were transferred to medical centres.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Mentioned in Epstein Files? India Rejects 'Baseless' Claims Linking Prime Minister and His 2017 Israel Visit to Epstein Files.

As per Fars, the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

CNN reported that a US official told CNN the explosion was not related to any US military action, and an Israeli official said Israel was not involved either.

Also Read | Iran Blast: Powerful Explosion at Bandar Abbas Port Damages Buildings and Shops (Watch Videos).

The blast comes amid heightened tensions in the region after US President Trump hinted warned towards a possible military action against Iran.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)